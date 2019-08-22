Will the 'terror lovers' in Europe ever come to their senses?

Today in Europe people have already forgotten the terrorist attacks of a couple of years earlier and are living their lives obliviously. European cities including important capitals like Paris, Brussels and Berlin had to learn what terror meant with great losses and sadness in the past few years. I have experienced firsthand how life changed instantly in Brussels and Belgium in general following terrorist attacks that killed innocent people. Brussels had to live under emergency state conditions for weeks. In the streets and alleys, armored military vehicles and heavily armed military patrols became a part of daily life. Heavily armored soldiers are still on duty in Brussels. Paris too experienced the same.

Thanks to Turkey's total war against terror, today life is peaceful in European cities. Due to Turkey's determined struggle, Daesh is almost annihilated.

However, terror is not over. Fighters from Daesh that have escaped are still threatening humanity by joining terrorist organizations like the PKK and its extensions in Syria the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). In fact, some of them are fighting for the Assad regime in Syria.

As long as terror is not rooted out in Syria and Iraq there will be no peace for people across the world, starting with Europe.

Unfortunately, starting with the U.S., certain countries are making a great mistake by cooperating with terrorists. They are utilizing terrorists as mercenaries in Syria and in Iraq to protect the interests of energy areas or gain rights over them. While Russia which is very influential in Syria's separation, is supporting the uniformed terrorists fighting under Assad's regime, the U.S. on the other hand, is identifying the PKK as "terrorists" but in the meantime equipping the YPG/PYD which is under the PKK terrorist organization's command, with weapons and vehicles. Since the U.S. no longer wishes to lose a single soldier in the area it is trying to establish terrorists as "mercenaries" in the north of Syria.

In order to disguise this ugly policy, they are spreading lies about this activity saying it is being conducted against Daesh.

"Terror lovers" in Europe are embracing this lie and supporting the PKK terrorist organization and its terrorist extensions in Syria namely the PYD/YPG or using other names.

Turkey, on the other hand, most of the time alone, is fighting all kinds of terror. Especially against the PKK, in order to annihilate it within Turkish borders, successful operations are being conducted with determination. Since the PKK is on the brink of annihilation within Turkey, panicking terrorists and their supporters are trying every means to prevent its defeat.

Certain mayors elected by threats on voters by the PKK have become a last hope for these terrorists within Turkey. Some mayors who under the threats of the PKK, either due to fear or worse due to sympathy, are allowing municipality resources to be used by the PKK and endangering the lives and properties of every person in Turkey. Either they are not able to stop or are allowing themselves to be used by the PKK to insert their militants as workers in these municipalities, to use municipality vehicles for terrorist attacks and allowing municipality buildings to be used as "terror headquarters."

Would Spain allow such a situation in the Basque region or France in Corsica? Of course not.

Turkey too as a state of law has to intervene after giving proper warnings. The Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van mayors, who are under terror investigations have been replaced. Immediately the terror structures within the municipalities have ended. In fact, there had been a long wait regarding this matter. Despite warnings, these mayors had remained indifferent toward the terrorist's control of them. After the Diyarbakır Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı, Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk and Van Mayor Bedia Özgökçe Ertan were suspended, "terror lovers" in Europe interfered.

Similar to the way they campaigned to "take the PKK's name out of the terrorist organizations list" they have begun a campaign for the mayors that have been subservient to terror. Now they are trying to fool EU public opinion. By telling lies and obscuring reality and provoking EU citizens they are attempting to hinder Turkeys determined struggle against terror. But all of this is in vain!

Neither Turkey nor the Republic of Turkey's citizens have any desire to wait for "terror lovers in Europe to come back to their senses." Citizens of Turkey no longer wish to suffer due to terror. Because of this, they are supporting the decision to suspend these three mayors due to their support of terrorism.

Those who are living in Turkey where tens of thousands of people have lost their lives due to PKK terror are only watching the "terror lovers in Europe" with anger and pity. Even though they are sending their best wishes and saying "we hope that you do not end up paying heftily to terror due to these mistakes."