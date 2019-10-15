Is the YPG terrorist group a NATO member?

Turkey is the only country directly fighting terrorist groups housed in Syria that are threatening humanity on a global level. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are at the forefront of powers that have subdued the Daesh terrorist group.

Once Daesh, which had drenched European capitals in blood, is no longer a threat, Turkey will be recognized as the country responsible for the end of its reign of terror. Thanks to Turkey, citizens of European countries are able to sleep soundly at night and walk safely in the streets.

The EU is demonstrating its lack of gratitude by criticizing Turkey when they should actually be thanking the country.

Europe has been rescued from terrorism and is safe from Daesh members posing as refugees thanks to Turkey. Yet, it continues to support a terrorist group, namely the People's Protection Units (YPG), which is as dangerous as Daesh, though Turkey is fighting to rid of them.

Intelligence agencies, police forces and related ministries of European countries know very well that the YPG is a branch of the PKK terrorist group in Syria.

Intelligence agencies and related ministries of European countries are aware that the YPG is not fighting Daesh but instead cooperating with the group. In fact, terrorists that were able to escape after the defeat of Daesh have joined the YPG terrorist group. European experts know this very well too.

Many of the weapons that belonged to the Daesh terrorist group are being used by the YPG.

Again the intelligence agencies of European countries know very well that in Syria where the YPG has taken control, they are persecuting Arabs, Turkmans and Kurds, and forcing them to leave their homes.

Not only intelligence agencies but European journalists too have been closely following the fact that the YPG terrorist group has been launching rocket attacks on cities, villages and towns near NATO-member Turkey's Syria border, and many people have been murdered in these attacks.

European agencies are watching and recording the fact that those demonstrating for the YPG terrorist group, which some claim is not affiliated with the PKK, are actually members of the PKK terrorist group or its sympathizers.

Are some of our European "friends" too blind to see that while the YPG terrorist group is claiming that it is fighting Syria's dictator Bashar Assad, the YPG and PKK terrorist group's press channels have declared that the "YPG terrorist group has come to an agreement with Assad," who is the ruler of the terror state within Syria?

The YPG, which is fooling the European public by saying that they are "fighting Daesh" despite having "deep" connections with it and has declared to have come to an "agreement" with Syria's dictator, is terrorizing Syria by using weapons given to them by the U.S. and some European countries. Because of this, Syrians are forced to leave their lands and homes.

In spite of these realities, some of our European "friends" are making statements based on lies. Turkey has captured around 7,000 Daesh terrorist group members and sent most of them back to the countries they came from. It has banned around 70,000 people that are affiliated with Daesh from coming to Turkey and thus passing to Syria.

In addition, it has subdued many terrorists in Syria. Despite all these truths, disinformation is rampant and lies about "Daesh terrorists escaping from prison" during Turkey's operations are being spread. In reality, the one who is releasing them from prison and giving them weapons is the YPG terrorist group.

Those who have given all sorts of weapons aid to the YPG terrorist group have now declared that they have banned weapons sales to NATO-member Turkey.

Although there is the fact that it has been proven they have given weapons to the YPG and some of these weapons have been used by the PKK terrorist group, these countries never made any statements regarding banning weapons sales to the YPG.

What genius was behind banning weapons sales to Turkey, which is fighting terrorist groups and aiming to form a secure zone for refugees in northern Syria?

The European public needs to wake up and see the mistakes their elected leaders are making by supporting the terrorist groups. Because these mistakes may lead to hundreds of thousands of Syrians heading toward Europe, and by then it will be too late to take action.

Someone should ask European leaders: Has the YPG terrorist group become a member of NATO and we just don't know about it yet?