Europe's unwanted children: Daesh terrorists!

The Daesh terrorist organization is almost wiped out in Syria and Iraq. Due to Turkey's total war against terror and its military operations in Syria, thousands of Daesh terrorists have either surrendered or been neutralized.

As the Daesh terrorist organization was being destroyed, a well-known fact surfaced. Daesh members weren't only Syrians or Iraqis. The real force behind Daesh was 40,000 terrorists who came from 40 different countries to join the terrorist group.

Around 3,000 of these 40,000 foreign national terrorists had come from Europe. About 2,000 of these terrorists were from France, while the others joined from Holland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark and other European countries.

European countries need to be self-critical about this matter.

Why have this many young people left their lives in Europe and gone to Syria and Iraq after being fooled by the propaganda of a terrorist organization, which is an enemy of humanity?

This question does not only regard the Daesh terrorist organization. In a similar fashion, the PKK and People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organizations, too, are encouraging European youth to turn to terrorism.

Many of those who joined Daesh have been young people who were marginalized due to their foreign or Muslim identity. These people who were born in and citizens of Europe could not see themselves as a part of the society they were living in due to discrimination. They believed they were unwanted citizens. And by making a huge mistake, they were fooled by the propaganda of terrorist organizations like Daesh into beginning a "journey of death."

Because they thought that they had found an alternative to Europe – where they felt excluded, unwanted and left out – they became a vessel for terrorism. They killed people and died in the process.

Now European countries are behaving as if they have no relation to these young people. However, the responsibility of these peoples' ventures into terror also falls to these European countries, in which these people were treated as foreigners despite holding citizenship.

Now, most of these 3,000 "unwanted" European terrorists have died. Among those that have survived, there are many women and children. Europe does not wish to accept this reality and is doing everything it can to not receive its citizens back. Another example of great irresponsibility is again being showcased.

However, the numbers we know so far are as follows: 130 adults and 320 children from France, 124 adults and 138 children from Germany, 57 adults and 69 children from Belgium, 50 adults and 90 children from Holland, 45 adults and 57 children from Sweden, 13 adults and 33 children from Finland, eight adults and 13 children from Denmark, eight adults and 10 children from Britain, six adults from Italy, four adults and 17 children from Spain and three adults from Austria. These children and adults, most of whom are women, have become Europe's "unwanted children."

France desires its Daesh member citizens to be judged in Syria. However, it is not clear who will constitute the court, and what will happen to French people who are still in zones under the PKK and YPG terrorist organization.

Britain too does not wish to welcome back its citizens that have joined Daesh. It has already taken the first step. The Daesh terrorist Shamima Begum, who escaped to Syria when she was 15 and stated her wish to return home after becoming pregnant, was not accepted back to her country. Britain did not stop there; it also revoked the pregnant woman's citizenship.

Britain also has a suggestion. It requests the European Daesh terrorists be sent to the U.S.' Guantanamo detention center where al-Qaida member terrorists are imprisoned. This suggestion is really an ugly solution.

In Turkey, there are already around 200 European Daesh terrorists. In addition, with Operation Peace Spring, 287 more Daesh terrorists, some of them women and children, have also been acquired. All of these people are citizens of European countries.

It is interesting. When Europeans who are in support of the PKK terrorist organization are justifiably captured and sentenced, European countries are quick to criticize and demand their citizens be released. However, they are not asking for their citizens back when it comes to Daesh. Another typical double standard. We are seeing that there are terrorists that Europe loves and others it hates.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu is justifiably reacting against this.

"Of course we will send those we have in our hands back to their countries," Soylu said. "However, Europe devised a new method. This new method that they have devised says, 'We should revoke these (terrorists') citizenship. And they should be judged in where they are.' It is not possible to accept this. They should have no doubt, we will send the Daesh members back to where they belong, whether they are expelled from citizenship or not."

European countries and the EU should shoulder the responsibility that falls to them and should take care of their citizens – especially these innocent children. All of the relatives of these children are in Europe. These children whose parents were "unwanted" do not deserve to also be unwanted.

If the EU respects its own values, it has to find a solution to this situation.