EP parliamentarian Tomas Zdechovsky in Diyarbakır

Recently, the world's attention has been focused on intense global events that have greatly affected Europe and Turkey.



We have been watching nationwide events occurring in Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Europe with concern. People are in the streets. The war continues mercilessly in Syria. In Iraq, terrorism continues to harm innocents and claim lives.



There are once again elections in Spain. The far-right populists kept winning. How will the government be formed in Spain? What is going to happen to the federal government in Germany after December? On a positive note, in the meantime, in Hannover, there is a now Turkish-descent Green Party mayor, and the number of mayors of Turkish-descent in Germany is rising. This makes us happy.



Tomorrow, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington. This meeting is very important for the future of Syria and the war against terror.



In short, our agenda is full.



In addition to these issues, dozens of mothers and organizations have been protesting in front of the headquarters of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakır since Sept. 3 for the return of their children kidnapped by the PKK terrorist group. The children have been brainwashed, handed weapons and goaded into fighting for the terrorist group, which is an enemy of humanity. To make matters worse, the HDP headquarters is the last-known place the kidnapped children were seen before they disappeared.



Mothers and fathers are justifiably against sacrificing their children to terrorism. They are angry at the HDP for supporting the PKK terrorist group. The fact that their children have not returned and hearing that they have been forced to join the PKK terrorist group is crushing their spirits.



Despite being a political party widely supported by Kurdish voters in the east of Turkey, the HDP is destroying Kurdish families. The party has refused to stand against the PKK, which has drowned Turkey in blood and become a major disappointment for Kurdish voters.



As if all of this was not enough, the ugly role the HDP plays in forcing children of Kurdish families to join the terrorist group is just salt in the wound.



So now, mothers and fathers are waiting in front of the HDP headquarters for their children to be returned.



Turkey as a whole is behind them. Members of Parliament, artists, the business world, nongovernmental organizations and many more have traveled to Diyarbakır to support the worried families.



Despite this, unfortunately, neither politicians nor the media in Europe have taken note of this righteous struggle. Some EU diplomats in Turkey who regularly show support in court or during demonstrations against the PKK terrorist group or the HDP had still haven't made the trip to Diyarbakır to show their support.



Once again the double standards of Europe are on display. Members of the parliaments used to putting on a show with the rags of the PKK or their Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark or Sweden continue to remain silent about children kidnapped by the terrorist group.



Journalists placing more importance on the next hot story instead of the protesting parents are also playing into the PKK's hands. How unfortunate.



We continue to applaud member of the European Parliament (EP) Tomas Zdechovksy, who followed his conscience and traveled to Diyarbakır despite the pro-PKK environment in Europe.



Zdechovsky took a brave step one year ago in the EP by making a statement against supporters of the PKK and justifiably asking for the "total enforcement of the ban against terror to be applied to PKK terrorist group in the European Parliament."



However, a majority of Europeans parliamentarians have been unwilling to follow suit due to possible backlash from pro-PKK European centers. This is a very unfortunate situation for democracy in Europe. Those who support the terrorist group hinder those listening to their moral compasses when it comes to the protest in Diyarbakır. Many lawmakers are afraid of a "media lynching" or of putting their political careers in jeopardy if they take this step.



Despite this oppressive environment, Zdechovsky took a very meaningful step for humanity by talking with the mothers and fathers sitting in front of the HDP building in Diyarbakır.



In relation to his visit, Zdechovsky said, "The PKK is a terrorist group that is on the terror list of European Union" and that he will be "praying" for these mothers and fathers struggling to find their children. He also added that he intends to come back to Diyarbakır to celebrate the reunions of the children with their mothers and fathers.



Our wish is for the rest of the European parliamentarians to listen to their consciences just as Zdechovsyky did and support the mothers and fathers in Diyarbakır despite an atmosphere of pressure.