Things are not looking up for Germany's federal government.



The latest public opinion polls also back this bleak prediction. If there had been a federal parliament (Bundestag) election on Sunday, the combined vote percentage of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) would have been 26%, according to polls. Two weeks ago, their vote ratio was 29%. The coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), on the other hand, came in at just over 13%. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), with 13%, is maintaining its race against the SPD. The Left party has attracted a voter base with a 10% vote ratio. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has a vote ratio of 9%. The Greens, meanwhile, with a 21% vote ratio, have secured their position in second place. Their vote ratio in the latest public opinion polls is 20%. Those not considering participating in the elections represented around 24% of the electorate, up marginally from the 23.8% who abstained from participating in the 2017 federal elections.



Continued voter abandonment of the center ground was actually very much expected. Voters no longer have high hopes for mainstream politics, and political parties are doing everything in their power to scoop up the disenfranchised electorate.



Expectations surrounding Federal Defense Minister and CDU President Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, expected to be selected chancellor of the CDU after Chancellor Angela Merkel's departure, diminish every day, with in-party opposition against the CDU president, also known as "AKK," increasing. In fact, some are lobbying to allow her to remain party president but at the same time prevent her from becoming chancellor. The number of famous names coming forth as CDU chancellor candidates, meanwhile, is increasing.



The situation is no better for the SPD. For months, the SPD has been looking for new co-presidents. In the race between co-presidents, party members have finally agreed on four names - to be narrowed to two by the end of next week. Afterward, the party congress will officially elect these two names as co-presidents. If Olaf Scholz and Klara Getwitz were to be selected among the co-president candidates, this would not cause any problems for the federal coalition, but the SPD base will have a hard time accepting the choice because the SPD's base no longer supports the federal coalition, which they claim is destroying their party.



If Norbert Walter-Borajanas and Saskia Esken won the elections, it would spell a difficult period ahead for the federal coalition, as this duo intends to open the terms of the coalition agreement up to debate. This will be negotiation that will be difficult for the CDU and the CSU to accept if this is the case.



German voters, however, have little hope for the alternatives, either. Voters are aware of the fact that neither the far-left populist Left party nor the far-right populist AfD will not be beneficial for the country on a federal level. They also believe that the liberal FDP has nothing to offer.



This leaves the Greens, alone. The Greens are truly implementing great change. Similarly, they have the trust of the voters when it comes to shouldering responsibility for the future of Germany. CDU voters, even those who would rather not switch to Green, would still prefer the Greens as coalition partners.



The co-presidents of the Greens, Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, are the real reason why the party has risen to this position. This duo managed to transform the party's image from that of a meaningless party and reversing the damage that co-President Cem Özdemir caused busy with defaming Turkey. In fact, he was using the Greens for this purpose. After the Greens recognized the situation and put a stop to it by electing more appropriate co-presidents instead, the party has propelled itself to second place.



Last weekend, when Annalena Baerbock was reelected co-president yet again with 97.1% of the vote, the Greens broke a record. The vote marked the first time a leader won with such a huge majority in a party famous for its disagreements and infighting. Robert Habeck was also reelected with a vote ratio of 90.4%. The duo, who, within the last two years managed to swell the membership numbers of Greens from 65,000 to 94,000, has the full support of the party's base.



The Greens also decided on their goals for the federal government in the congress they held last weekend. They intend to raise the hourly minimum wage of 9.19 euros ($10.16) to 12 euros. They also intend to allow tenants to take over existing rental contracts when changing residences. Annual rent increases will not exceed 3%.



Employees will be able to choose how long they work, ranging from 30 to 40 hours a week. Coal use will end by 2040. Starting in 2030, cars that run on petrol will no longer be allowed in traffic. Starting in 2020, the carbon dioxide penalty will be 60 euros per ton, and this will increase by 20 euros per year. The list goes on in their very broad yet detailed program.



Of course, some of the bad habits of the Greens persist. They continue to make decisions against Turkey's Peace Spring Operation due to the agendas of certain Green politicians under the influence of the PKK terrorist group or the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), both known for their enmity toward Turkey.



However, in the future, they are expected to make sounder choices regarding these subjects, and we can assume once they start shouldering federal responsibility, they won't allow room for those willing to make such decisions.



As a result, the Greens continue their path toward government power at a federal level, and we should be prepared for this. Having Greens in the government on a federal level will affect Germany's policies about both the climate and Europe greatly.