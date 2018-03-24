French media propaganda on Turkish offensive

Apathologically orchestrated scheme is clearly shaping the covers of French weeklies regarding Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which was initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in cooperation with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) against the PKK-affiliated terrorist group, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed militia, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in northern Syria.

The Turkish counterterrorism offensive aiming to eliminate the security threat posed by PKK, PYD and YPG militants is being labeled "a war on Kurds" and sometimes even "genocide" in the articles and editorials published in certain French weeklies.

The most obvious reason to portray Turkey's anti-terror efforts as a massacre or genocide is a heinous mindset, but perhaps the writers were serving some hidden agenda, since only these conditions could lead someone to pen articles delivering such catastrophic comments on an anti-terror offensive.

Moreover, it is ironic that these articles are being published in France, a country known for massacres, most recently in Africa.

For years, Turkey has been struggling against terrorists to secure its territorial integrity and recently launched Operation Olive Branch against deadly terrorists near its border. As part of the operation, the city of Afrin was liberated by Turkish troops for the sake of Syrian civilians. Currently, Turkish and FSA soldiers are cleansing the city of mines and traps set by YPG militants. Once clear, the local people of Afrin will be able to return to their homes.

Once you look at what is going on in Operation Olive Branch, you can easily see the care Turkish soldiers have taken to protect the innocent people in the country. Thus, the war on Kurds discourse, recently used by French weeklies, is simply a smear campaign meant to disgrace the Turkish anti-terror operation.