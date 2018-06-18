The HDP's bloody provocation in Suruç

In the midst of the election campaign, an attack, which was the last chain in a series of provocative actions by the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), claimed the lives of three innocent people in southeastern Turkey's Suruç. One of the victims was the brother of İbrahim Halil Yıldız, a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputy from Şanlıurfa.

The PKK-affiliated HDP's political method is based on a self-declared authoritarianism and aims to leave no space for different political views. The concept of democracy is only an instrument for enabling the PKK/HDP to reach their separatist terrorist goals as soon as possible.

And for the June 24 elections, the HDP/PKK follows a path of revenge against the AK Party. Three days before the attack, the same AK Party deputy was confronted by the HDP and its members. It is clear that the weapon used in the attack was only kept in the shop by its owner to be used against the AK Party deputy.

Obviously, it was a planned attack. It was not just the shop but the small shopping center tried to block Yıldız and his delegation from carrying out the election campaign.

If such an action was taken by the AK Party or any other political party, the HDP and its supporters would have cited the freedom of organization.

However, in Suruç, HDP members consider themselves authoritarians and feel they have the right to block different political views. The HDP and its supporters play the role of victims only to attract international attention. And Kurds, who do not support the HDP, are considered to be traitors. They are even faced with assassination attempts by the PKK/HDP front. There are countless cases of assassinations of Kurdish politicians who do not support the HDP.

For instance, last year, a bomb was found in a Diyarbakır cemetery. It was placed by the PKK, to attack Mehdi Eker, a senior AK Party official.

No political promise can be made by the pro-PKK party as the HDP cannot produce any argument without the approval of the terrorist organization.

Sezai Temelli, the co-head of the HDP, said recently that "they would take back Afrin," a northern Syrian city that was formerly under the control of the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and used as a launch pad for attacks against Turkey.

Is he an Assad regime official or an Afrin resident?

The HDP/PKK's ditch strategy did not receive any approval from the Kurds in Turkey's southeast, neither were there any serious reactions to the prosecution of HDP deputies.

The tragedy of the Kurds, who are widely considered in the Western media as natural PKK supporters, should be seen and the Western world should stop minimizing the terrorist threat posed by the PKK.

The rights of the Kurds were recognized under the AK Party government and no single Turkish government before the AK Party had respected the Kurdish language.

The selective deafness and silent approval of the Western world should be replaced by a serious awareness of the well-being of the Kurdish people, not only when it suits Western interests.