Missing Saudi journalist an international crisis for Riyadh

The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is possibly the last link in a chain of brutality that will put a seal on the future of Saudi Arabia. The world closely followed a crackdown on the princes of the Saudi royal family last year, which proves the county's level of violent ambition. So, nobody is surprised to see that a Saudi journalist, who did not support the crown prince, would be punished in the most violent way.

The well-known Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi took the last steps of his life on Oct. 2 when he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and did not walk back out.

Everything is very clear and Turkish police as well as the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office and security services are doing their best to put all the details of the disappearance together.

Nobody in official circles of these departments believes that the Saudi journalist is alive. The routes of all the vehicles of the Saudi consulate are being searched extensively and authorities have already reached their conclusion. However, we should wait for the end of the investigation.

From the looks of it, a very amateur murder was committed and it may complicate Riyadh's relations with not only Turkey, but also with the rest of the international community.

This is a violation of diplomatic regulations and traditions and a violation of humanity.

World leaders as well as politicians have started to question the whereabouts of Khashoggi.

The recent effort by the Saudi regime to clean up its image has completely been demolished with the disappearance of the Saudi writer.

What's interesting is that shortly after the perplexing image of Saudi King Salman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi placing their hands on a glowing orb at a summit in Riyadh was taken, Riyadh went on a purge of its ruling class and detained several incumbent and former government ministers, prominent businessmen and at least 11 princes.

Unless Riyadh provides necessary evidence that shows Khashoggi leaving the consulate, Saudi Arabia is a crime suspect. Why wouldn't we assume that there are logical minds in Riyadh who would help shed light on the mystery?

Otherwise, the case has a potential to change the balances in the region. As of right now, it seems a prominent journalist, who was a U.S. resident, was killed with the comfort of diplomatic immunity – a serious international and moral crisis for the Saudi regime if this turns out to be true.