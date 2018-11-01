False perception of Turkey backfires

Recent developments in three critical topics have demonstrated that Turkey's effective policies have proven very hard for even the most skeptical international player to criticize. Even the most determined anti-Turkish lobbies are currently unable to find arguments to back their misinformation campaigns against Ankara following Turkey's investigation of the Jamal Khashoggi murder. Once again, Turkey has proven itself a backer of justice and humanitarianism with its handling of the Khashoggi case.

The Saudi journalist, who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, has become the symbol of international press freedom. Sadly, the biggest world powers have failed to pass the test. Meanwhile, Ankara managed to get Riyadh, after weeks of denial, to confess to the crime.

Now, Ankara's strategy is focusing on the Saudis revealing the whereabouts of the journalist's body. No other state or leader could have been as successful in forcing a country to confess the violent murder. International press coverage has been flooded with comments praising Ankara's efforts in its investigation of the case. While the rest of the world appears to be bargaining – or helping to cover up the crime – with the kingdom, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is sending the message that justice will prevail in the Khashoggi case.

Additionally, the opening one of the world's biggest airports in Istanbul on Oct. 29, the 95th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, and Saturday's Istanbul summit on Syria attended by Russian, German and French leaders upon the invitation of Erdoğan marked the two other topics that have changed attitudes regarding the international perception of Turkey.

Baseless allegations aimed at organizing a smear campaign against Turkey and its leader were proved to be fabricated and have lost serious ground, which might also affect the regional balances.

As Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participates in international meetings under questionable circumstances, Erdoğan will represent justice wherever he goes. At the end of the day, facts cannot be hidden forever.

The Kati Piri story

Kati Piri is a naysayer who holds the position of European Parliament rapporteur to Turkey. She has been ignored for years because of her anti-Turkish and Turk-phobic attitude; however, it did not stop her from taking a strange stance on the inauguration of Istanbul Airport. She tweeted the arguments of some circles who cannot accept Turkey's leading international role and encouragement of big investments. European institutions need to refrain from nominating lame ducks for critical posts.