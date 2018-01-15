America's chaos strategy

The unipolar world order, which emerged out of the Cold War's abrupt end, has since evolved into a multipolar world order. Fearing that it lost control in the international arena, the United States seems to develop a new strategy in an attempt to regain its sphere of influence. This new strategy, whose precursors became visible to careful observers during the Obama presidency, has become perfectly clear thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump's rash, rude and aggressive behavior.

The U.S. grand strategy focuses on three priorities: (1) To protect American interests in the world by, if necessary, increasing the U.S. military footprint. (2) To ensure Israel's security. (3) To contain and weaken China and Russia, to which the Trump administration's national security strategy refers as ‘revisionist powers'.

Seeing their hegemony rapidly disappearing and eager to stop that from happening, the United States resorts to a range of questionable tactics including supporting military coups in target countries and partnering with terrorist organizations.

Washington chaos strategy reveals itself in the context of ensuring Israel's security than any other issue. The violent overthrow of Muhammad Morsi's administration in Egypt and his replacement with Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi were steps taken for the sole purpose of keeping Israel safe. The Trump administration's decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was an extension of the same plan. As a matter of fact, it is reasonable to argue that Masoud Barzani's encouragement by U.S. officials to hold an independence referendum last year was an attempt to curb Iranian influence over Syria and Israel's borders. Again, Washington's relationship with the terrorist group YPG has been geared towards creating a PKK-controlled corridor in Northern Syria and facilitating the territorial disintegration of Syria – which would create a ‘buffer zone' between Israel and Turkey and Iran. In other words, the U.S. clearly believes that both Turkey and Iran pose a threat to Israel's vital interests. Simply put, it would appear that Washington wants to weaken regional powers and, if possible, split them into multiple pieces, for the sole purpose of ensuring Israel's security. Hence the description of the U.S. plans as the ‘chaos' strategy.

At the same time, U.S. officials have been resorting to various tactics in order to undermine Russia and China, which are reminiscent of the ‘Green Belt' policy of the 1970s. In certain countries, where Washington historically sponsored religious movements in order to contain the Soviet Union, coup plotters are now receiving support from the United States. In recent years, the Americans experienced major problems with Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. Although the U.S. could not take direct action against the Turks, its thinly-veiled support to FETÖ, the terrorist group led by Fetullah Gülen, and the PKK and its Syrian franchise, YPG, makes it perfectly clear what Washington wants. It is no secret that the U.S. would like Turkey to be governed by administrations susceptible to outside control. Washington's support to the violent protests in Iran, coupled with President Trump's statements on the issue, likewise established that the Americans want regime change in Tehran. Finally, the Trump administration has been targeting Pakistan – whose relations with the U.S. have been severely strained by recent statements. A close look at the world map would reveal that Turkey, Iran and Pakistan form a continuous line between Bulgaria and China. As such, it is no coincidence that these countries have been targeted by the United States in recent years. To ensure Israel's security and the containment of Russia and China, Washington is opposed to the idea that Turkey, Iran and Pakistan be governed by independent-minded administrations. As such, it is only reasonable to expect the Americans to continue their efforts to weaken those three countries.

The United States has been receiving the financial resources necessary to implements its chaos strategy from a handful of Gulf countries. Ironically, those countries have been brought into line with palace coups. In places like Qatar, where the U.S. failed to make desired changes in leadership, steps were taken to bring local populations to their knees. As such, Washington has created a crisis in the Gulf to raise money and ensure Israel's security by pushing the Gulf countries closer with Tel Aviv. Gulf money has also been used by the United States to finance their operations in Syria and other parts of the Middle East.

However, one thing is clear: Washington's rash and rude behavior won't yield desired results. If anything, the Trump administration's current attitude will further deepen the country's isolation. The failed attempt to strongarm Qatar into submission, coupled with the UN General Assembly's Jerusalem resolution, must serve as reminders to the United States.