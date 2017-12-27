Turkish-made armored vehicle exported to 5 countries

One of the most successful examples of armored land vehicles manufactured by the Turkish defense industry, the Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Armored Combat Vehicle has delivered an attention-grabbing performance in field tests and the vehicle is currently exported to five countries, including Tunisia, Uzbekistan and Qatar. The names of the two other countries remain undisclosed.

Manufactured by Turkish defense firm Nurol Makina in order to meet the mobility requirements of military and security forces in any kind of field circumstances, including urban areas and the countryside, the Ejder Yalçın has high protection and mobility skills and the vehicle has turned its field performance into a commercial success.

After entering the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the Ejder Yalçın was first exported Tunisia. This year, an intense promotional, testing and contracting work for the vehicle has been carried out. The Ejder Yalçın armored combat vehicle has been tested in three continents and seven countries, delivering outstanding performance and outdoing its rivals under challenging circumstances in Uzbekistan, Slovakia and Saudi Arabia. As part of the tests, it performed its skills in deserts, snowy and muddy lands, steppes and specially-prepared tracks. Nurol Makina's armored combat vehicle outperformed its rivals and delivered the best results during tests that were run in Slovakia and in which 10 vehicles from different segments and various countries participated. The successful results garnered in these performance tests enabled the Ejder Yalçın to expand its market abroad. Now, the vehicle is exported to five countries including Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Qatar. The other two countries have not been disclosed.

In 2014, 12 Ejder Yalçın vehicles were on the field, but after three years, the number increased to 500. At the moment, Turkey, Tunisia and Qatar are using Nurol Makina's armored combat vehicle. The contracts for another 500 vehicles have been signed and the company plans to deliver them within two years.

The agreement that was signed with Uzbekistan for the production of the Ejder Yalçın vehicles in the country is also important. The deal also includes purchases of 24 ready-to-buy units and sales to third countries.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the company and UzAuto for the joint production of 1,000 Ejder Yalçın 4x4 Tactical Armored Combat Vehicles in Uzbekistan. A joint venture will be established for the production in the first quarter of the next year.