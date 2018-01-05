Turkish, French, Italian firms awarded missile system development project

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's first visit abroad in 2018 covered the maximization of efforts to develop Turkey's ties with its European partners by enhancing economic, commercial and defense ties. His visit to France on Friday marked an extraordinary step in strengthening Turkey's efforts to enhance and speed up its domestic defense system. The negotiations in France brought closer defense cooperation with France and Italy as Turkey awarded a long-range air missile system development and production project to French-Italian consortium Eurosam and its Turkish partners Aselsan and Roketsan.

Eurosam, the industrial prime contractor and system design authority for the development, production, marketing and sales of a range of medium and long-range naval and ground-launched air-defense missiles, announced on the sidelines of a meeting in Paris between Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron, that it will lay the ground for a development and production contract.

The three-country missile program is expected to be ready by the middle of the next decade to safeguard against threats from stealth aircraft, drones and missiles. In a statement, Eurosam said: "The joint development activity is expected to support Turkey's domestic air and missile development program in addition to opening up prospects for exports and longer-term cooperation between Turkey, Italy and France."

Established in June 1989 by three major European aerospace companies, the Eurosam consortium is made up of European missile maker MBDA, itself a joint venture between Airbus and Italy's Leonardo and Britain's BAE Systems, and French defense contractor Thales, whose main shareholders are the French state and fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation.

Eurosam's surface-to-air missile platform/terrain (SAMP/T) Aster 30 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems are already in use in several NATO member countries.

On Nov. 8, Turkey signed the joint Eurosam consortium agreement with the Italian and French defense ministers in an inter-governmental agreement at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The project with Eurosam, the producer of SAMP/T and Aster 30 long-range SAM systems, will strengthen defense ties between the three countries in general and particularly in air and missile defense.

The SAMP/T Aster 30 system uses a network of sophisticated radars and sensors, including 3-D phased array radar, enabling it to be highly effective against all types of air threats. The system can intercept missiles with a 600-kilometer range and can operate in standalone mode or can be integrated in a coordinated network such as the NATO missiles defense system.

Turkey's Aselsan and Roketsan have been developing the Low Altitude Air Defense Missile System (HİSAR-A) and the Medium Altitude Air Defense Missile System (HİSAR-O) using national resources to meet the low- and medium-altitude air defense needs of the Turkish Land Forces Command. The Hisar-A will be completed by 2020, and the medium-range defense system's prototype will be completed by 2021.