Domestically-made missile HISAR-A test-fires in central Turkey

Turkey's domestically made HISAR-A missile successfully test-fired in the central province of Aksaray, with the attendance of the ministry of national defense and other officials Thursday.



The test launch of the medium-altitude missile produced by Turkish defense contractors Roketsan and Aselsan was attended by Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, ministry undersecretary Ali Fidan, Aksaray Governor Aykut Pekmez, as well as representatives from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The low-altitude HISAR-A missile system will play an important role in Turkey's air defense, said the statement.

During the test, the missile was successfully fired from the launch system and continued to fly with programmed maneuvers and completed the flight after the firing of the second pulse engine.

HISAR missiles are defense weapons developed to protect military bases, ports, facilities and troops against air-based threats as well as to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces for a low- and medium-altitude air defense security system.

In this context, HISAR's radar, command and control and fire control systems were developed by Aselsan, while Roketsan was responsible for the development of the missile system.

HISAR systems are effective against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and air-to-ground missiles.