Turkish defense giant TAI to showcase products in Singapore

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is scheduled to exhibit domestically manufactured defense products at another Asian defense fair, Singapore Airshow, running from Feb. 6-11.

According to a written statement released by the TAI, the company will continue its competitive claim in the Asian market with all of its products and will hold negotiations regarding the export of its unmanned air vehicle (UAV) ANKA and multi-role helicopter, T625.

Highlighting its ambition for the Asian market last year in Thailand, the TAI held meetings with a number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region for the sale of the ANKA UAV, and the T129 ATAK attack and tactical reconnaissance helicopter. TAI authorities who continued negotiations in Malaysia and Indonesia decided to participate in Singapore Airshow as the Asian market is important for the domestic defense industry. In addition to the T625, ANKA and ATAK, the company will exhibit national jet fighter TF-X, which is being jointly developed with the U.K.

One of the most important aviation fairs in Asia, Singapore Airshow is considered a gateway to the entire region and significant in terms of developing commercial relations with Asian countries. Many high-ranking military officials and statesmen attend the biennial fair.