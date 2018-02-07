Turkish defense giant receives $37M order

Leading Turkish defense contractor Aselsan has received an order worth $37 million to supply reconnaissance systems to the Turkish government, the company announced yesterday.

The deal comes under an agreement amendment that is bound up with the prime contract between the two parties, the announcement said.

As part of the amendment, the delivery of the reconnaissance systems is set for 2019 to 2020, it added.

Founded in 1975 in Ankara, Aselsan produces military radio and defense electronic systems for the Turkish Armed Forces. It is Turkey's top defense systems producer.