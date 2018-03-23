Turkey in talks to buy US missile defense systems, MFA spox says

Turkey is in talks to buy missile defense systems from the U.S. and Eurosam, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Aksoy added that Undersecretary Ümit Yalçın would "soon, maybe next week" travel to Washington for a face-to-face meeting regarding the Patriot missile defense systems.

Asked whether the news about a high-level official from the U.S. Department of State coming to Turkey by the end of March to deliver a proposal for the sale of the Patriot system were right, Aksoy said that he was not informed about such a visit.

Reminding that Turkey has been in talks with the U.S. and other allied nations for the past ten years to meet its defense system needs, the foreign ministry spokesman said that despite all efforts there were no positive results.

"Russia, however, came with a very attractive offer for our urgent needs; and as a result we decided to purchase the S-400 system from Russia," Aksoy added.

A $2.5 billion deal was signed previously between Turkey and Russia. Turkey will be the first NATO member country to purchase the long-range missile defense system from Russia, facing criticism from other member states who claim that Turkey is moving away from NATO.

Turkish officials underlined that the system will be able to function without any connection to external power and will be solely managed by Turkish personnel.