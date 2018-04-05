Model kits of Turkish defense systems see high demand

Model kits of some of the Turkish defense systems deployed in Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and a number of other counterterrorism operations have seen great interest from local and international buyers. In its fight against terrorism, Turkey has used an array of aviation and land-based systems designed by some of the country's leading defense contractors, like Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Baykar Makina and Aselsan. Turkey's success in eliminating terrorist threats such as Daesh and the PKK's Syrian affiliate Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its People's Protection Unit (YPG) militia has pushed its homegrown systems into the spotlight.

Barış Tansoy, general manager of Tanmodel, Turkey's only scaled plastic model kit manufacturer, told that the company has developed joint projects in collaboration with the institutions operating in the military defense industry, in order to address a large segment showing interest, especially in national defense vehicles.

Tansoy said the first model they put out on the market was a detailed 1:72 scale model of TAI's Hürkuş-A aircraft.

He added that among their other products were a 1:24 scale model of Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned aircraft manufactured by Baykar, and a 1:35 scale model of Korkut SSA, a low altitude air defense system manufactured by Aselsan.He noted that they are currently doing the pre-production work on the 3D models of a 1:32 scale NF-5A and NF-5B aircraft of Turkish Stars.Tansoy said that the interest in model kits for Turkish military planes and vehicles has increased recently.

"Especially after Turkey launched the cross-border operations in Syria, we have seen demands for these model kits go up since they were being used in battle," he said.

"People have shown great interest in model kits used in these operations. Different systems manufactured by TAI, Baykar and Aselsan saw huge interest and appreciation."The Tanmodel general manager said that the demand for model kits of other domestic military defense vehicles have also gone up.

"We also have a few projects that we have already discussed with a few domestic defense companies. Apart from that, we have several model kit projects abroad. Their designs and mold productions are already underway," he said.

Tansoy said that they mostly develop model kits for military aircraft and that they are one of the few companies that scan real-life military aircraft using 3D laser scanning equipment around the world for scale-shape accuracy.He said their other products in the market were a 1:48 scale model kit of RF-84F and a 1:72 scale model kit of T-33.

"We have completed the 3D design for the Russian Su-33, a 1:32 scale model kit with 662 individual pieces. The mold production is ongoing, will be in the market within the year," Tansoy said, adding that they are also preparing to launch this year the 1:72 and 1:48 scale models of Buccaneer S.Mk.2, known as the last British bomber.

Tanmodel exports its model kits, which feature precise detailing, to the countries including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Italy, Netherlands, Malaysia, Australia, Norway and Hong Kong through distributors. "Our products are very popular in these markets," Tansoy said.

He added that they were trying to create a product variety that will appeal to the world market and that they are aiming to bring more and more foreign exchange to the country.