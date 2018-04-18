Turkish defense firm's UAV exports to Malaysia discussed at trade fair

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) has taken another important step toward exporting unmanned aerial vehicle ANKA to Malaysia.

The Defense Services Asia Fair (DSA 2018), which is being held for the 16th time this year under the auspicious of Malaysia's Defense Ministry, began in Kuala Lumpur on April 15.

TAI, which has been running strong export-oriented shuttle diplomacy with countries in the region and has shown a strong participation at the fair, is introducing its platforms and projects such as the T129 ATAK Helicopter, T625 Helicopter, HÜRKUŞ, national fighter jet, and ANKA.

TAI is represented by board members İsmail Altıntaş and Burhanettin Akti, İHA Systems Deputy General Manager Ömer Yıldız, and Corporate Marketing and Communications head Tamer Özmen at the fair.

ANKA particular stood out in the talks held on the first day of the fair.

Malaysian Prime Minister Necip Rezak also visited TAI's stand and evaluated the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). He also got information on TAI's other products.

A document exchange ceremony was held at the fair between TAI and DEFTECH, Malaysia's leading defense and aviation company for Malaysia's supply of UAVs.

The companies signed a collaboration agreement at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) last year to meet Malaysia's need for UAV systems, renewing confidence in ANKA's exports, giving a strong message about its supply, which in turn led to a new step to exporting ANKA to Malaysia.

Indonesia, Singapore and other countries are also interested in ANKAs.

Currently, Turkish security forces have 12 ANKAs in a variety of configurations.