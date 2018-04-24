Airbus offers to replace Germany's Tornado aircraft with Eurofighter jets

Airbus on Tuesday put forward a possible successor to the German army's increasingly outdated fleet of Tornado aircraft, offering to further develop its Eurofighter jets for the Bundeswehr.

"The Eurofighter is already the backbone of the German Air Force and thus a logical option for a medium-term takeover of the Tornado's capabilities," said Airbus sales director Bernhard Brenner.

Brenner added that the Bundeswehr's fleet currently includes 130 Eurofighters and 90 Tornados.

The Bundeswehr is expected to soon retire the Tornado 2025 from its fleet. It remains unclear whether the Eurofighter can take over its functions or whether US-built aircraft will also come be considered.

From Airbus' view, an enhanced Eurofighter could also eventually become the basis for a European fighter jet, part of a security and defense programm agreed to by Germany and France last year.

The company plans to submit a proposed development schedule in June.