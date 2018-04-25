Russia says started production of Turkey’s S-400s

US resistance to selling Turkey defense systems led to Russian S-400 deal, Ankara says

Russian FM Lavrov says US using sanctions as blackmail against Turkey over S-400 deal

Russia has started the production of S-400 air defense systems, which will be exported to Turkey, the head of the state-owned Russian weapons trading company Rosoboronexport said Wednesday.

Alexander Mikheev told RIA news agency that Russia has started to execute the contract, but stressed that delivery is currently not on the agenda as the production has only just been launched.

"Production has started. There are cycles, stages. Everything is stipulated, we will fulfill our obligations," Mikheev said.

In December, Turkey officially signed a $2.5 billion agreement with Russia for two batteries of the S-400s — Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Aiming to address its growing defense needs, Turkey decided to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. Turkey will be the first NATO member country to acquire the system.

Moreover, Turkey seeks to build its own missile defense systems as the deal also involves the transfer of technology and know-how.