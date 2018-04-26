Turkish aviation sector signs deals, raise bar at Eurasia Airshow

In a sign of confidence in Turkey's aviation sector, a number of local and international companies signed a series of business and cooperation deals on the first and the second day of the Eurasia Airshow in Antalya.

National air defense and software company HAVELSAN and Turkish Technic, a subsidiary of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), signed a protocol on Thursday to establish a joint venture to operate an in-flight entertainment and internet services business.

At the signing ceremony, THY Technic General Manager Ahmet Karaman said that most of the planes that will be acquired by 2020 and onward will use the system developed by this venture.

He added that 40 THY aircraft currently runs this system which uses software developed by HAVELSAN and hardware developed by Turkish Technic.

He also noted that they have undertaken this project not because they are a THY subsidiary, but a prominent company in the market.

HAVELSAN General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay noted that the company will also have a significant market potential in railway and road transport market. He claimed that they offer a better solution than companies currently dominating the market.

THY BOEING DREAMLINER, POWERED BY GE AVIATION

GE Aviation and Turkish Airlines (THY) agreed Wednesday to use GEnx-1B engines on its 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The deal was signed by Chaker Chahrour, vice president and general manager of Global Sales and Marketing at GE Aviation, and THY Deputy General Manager Ahmet Bolat at the THY stand at Eurasia Airshow. Chahrour said that the deal further strengthened GE's existing cooperating with THY.

The GE engines will be used in Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft ordered by the Turkish flag carrier in March in a deal covering 25 firms and five optional purchases.

THY and GE Aviation also signed an annual TrueChoice Flight Hour for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the GEnx-1B engines.

Currently flying to more than 300 destinations in 121 countries, the THY opted for the 787-9 Dreamliner to meet its wide-body aircraft needs for long-haul flights.

IRANIAN AIRLINE SIGNS DEAL TO BUY 20 SUKHOI SUPERJET 100s

Privately-owned Iranian airlines Iran Air Tours signed Wednesday a deal to buy 20 Sukhoi Superjet 100s from Russian civilian and military aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

Iran Air Tour will pay approximately $1 billion for the aircraft that are expected to be delivered in 2019.

This was the first major aircraft purchase deal signed at the Eurasia Airshow, which expects to see almost $10 billion in business volume.