Local kamikaze drones see high foreign demand

Regarded as Turkey's "troops in the sky" and offered to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) for use, kamikaze drones have drawn the attention of the world defense market. The first export of these drones is expected to be achieved this year. Speaking at Turkey's first show-based aviation exhibition the Eurasia Airshow, held under the auspicious of the presidency, Defense Technologies and Engineering Inc. (STM) General Manager Davut Yılmaz, with regard to the works on kamikaze drones, recalled that they unveiled autonomous tactical striking fixed-wing drone ALPAGU and autonomous rotating-wing striking drone KARGU about a year ago, stressing that these products have been reinforced in terms of both ammunition and platform. He announced that they introduced ALPAGU Block II, an autonomous tactical striking fixed-wing drone improved and enlarged compared to its first model, autonomous rotating-wing strike drone KARGU and ALPAGU Block II multi-launch system at the Eurasia Airshow. Yılmaz underlined that when the aforementioned products are completed, they will serve as an important force in the country's defense.

Referring to the international interest in kamikaze drones, Yılmaz said since these are very new concepts in the world with very few countries to manufacture them, there is serious demand from a wide range of countries from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and some European countries.

"We are a bit cautious because we do not want to share them without reaching a certain level of maturity, especially in the fixed and rotating wings. Our priority is always the TSK. We have matured both products with the feedback we received from the TSK, making it more perfect," Yılmaz continued. "Therefore, when these products reach a certain level of maturity - we can say that the rotating-wing drone KARGU is now finished in every sense - I think they will be exported this year. Fixed-wing ALPAGU will most likely start exports from the beginning of next year."