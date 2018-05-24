Turkey’s ASELSAN successfully integrates Ukrainian-made missile into rocket launcher system

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN's rocket launcher system has been successfully tested in Ukraine.

According to the company's statement Thursday, Ukrainian-made Skif missile was successfully integrated into ASELSAN's rocket launcher system.

ASELSAN and Ukrainian defense company LUCH have been working on the integration for the last six months.

The system has passed two tests, successfully hitting targets at a range of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles).

ASELSAN's system was designed to launch various rockets made in Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Defense company ASELSAN designs, develops and manufactures military communication systems, radar and electronic warfare systems, electro-optical systems and defense and weapon systems for the Turkish military, in addition to exports abroad.

The company is ranked 58th on the list of the world's top 100 defense giants in 2016, according to the prestigious U.S. weekly, Defense News.