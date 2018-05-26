Turkey's top defense body inks electromagnetic railgun deal

The Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) has assigned the field prototype of the domestically developed electromagnetic railgun system - expected to replace firearms - to the private sector.

The contract for the Electromagnetic Railgun System Field Prototype Procurement Project was signed between the Undersecretariat and private sector firms. Undersecretary for Defense Industries İsmail Demir, Hızal Yüksek Gerilim LTD General Manager Mirzahan Hızal, Anadolu Yönlendirilimiş Enerji Teknolojileri AŞ Chairman Fazıl Hızal, OSTİM Technology R&D Center Chairman Behzat Zeydan, Adalar Makina LTD General Manager Muharrem Elçi, and FİGES Mühendislik AŞ General Manager Koray Gökalp attended the signing ceremony in the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries building.

In his speech, Undersecretary Demir said that one product evaluated as part of the new generation weapons system for security units is the electromagnetic railgun system.

Since the system is currently operated by countries such as the U.S., China, France, Germany and Russia, he provided information about the railgun project based on the electromagnetic launch system, saying it is at the stage of technology development and prototypes have begun to be used in various environments. "In classical weapons, the target is shot with gunpowder, fuel or explosives. In the electromagnetic railgun system, electrical energy is used instead. Ammunition launched with this energy has a very high kinetic energy and hypersonic speed and destroys the target with this high energy,"

Demir said the biggest advantages of this technology are cheaper firing costs, efficiency in missiles range and fast and efficient structure due to its hypersonic speeds.

The undersecretary said that similar projects are conducted by other institutions in Turkey and that they target 100 percent locality and that different projects can trigger each other, paving the way for new technologies.

Demir said that their ultimate goal is to for a weapons system platform for security forces and that this is a pioneering project.

"Prototypes are developed in the laboratory environment. We are signing a contract with Anadolu Yönlendirilmiş Enerji Teknolojileri AŞ for one field prototype with similar features," Demir said. "This project will progress phase by phase. Laboratory tests are underway. Close to 1,000 tests have been run to date. We are aiming for a product that will go out on the field and fire." He also said that this is a 3-5-year project that should be finalized in a very short time. "I hope to see we a field test before the end of this summer."

Meanwhile, Mirzahan Hızal said İsmail Demir's precise, sincere support encouraged them and increased their confidence.

OSTİM Chairman Orhan Aydın, on the other hand, stressed that they will support the project, realized with the long-lasting efforts of OSTİM, with all the opportunities and means in the region.

Following the deliveries, the Electromagnetic Railgun System Field Prototype Procurement Project agreement was signed between the Undersecretariat and the firms involved in the project.