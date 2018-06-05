Turkey's latest unmanned defense platform ready for deployment

Turkish defense industry companies are introducing new products for security forces in coordination with the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM), while at the same time increasing the capabilities of existing products. An example of these recent developments is a new unmanned defense platform – the Remote-Controlled Weapon Platform (UKAP) for Turkish security forces, which is ready to be deployed. UKAP was developed by leading defense firm Katmerciler and equipped with the ASELSAN weapon system. The mobility and shooting capability of the UKAP, which was subjected to field tests under all sorts of challenging conditions, was developed in line with current demands.

Accordingly, comments, suggestions and opinions of institutions such as land forces, security and gendarmerie were taken into consideration. As a result of these efforts, the first installment of these unmanned land vehicles reached a level where they could serve operationally.UKAP consists of the main platform developed by Katmerciler and ASELSAN's Stabilized Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP). The vehicle will be able to serve in "hot" clash zones with remote control functions, while contributing to the maximum protection of personnel safety during operations in and outside the city. Work on more advanced and intelligent versions of the platform are in progress under the supervision of the SSM.

The UKAP is among the leading product in meeting the security needs of unmanned land systems.

Undersecretary for Defense Industries İsmail Demir announced that more than 20 platforms will be delivered to Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Katmerciler is conducting projects to promote UKAP on international markets and establish collaborations in this field.

Katmerciler, will be showcasing UKAP at the International Defense and Security Exhibition (Eurosatory) in Paris from June 11 to 15. Eurosatory is one of the world's leading defense industry exhibitions.

The platform was previously exhibited at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Malaysia's capital city, Kuala Lumpur, at the booth of DefTech, the leading defense and aerospace company in the country.