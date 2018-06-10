Turkey's ASELSAN successfully tests laser defense system

The laser defense system (LSS), developed by Turkish defense giant ASELSAN, has been successfully tested, Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail Demir said Saturday.

The LSS was developed to effectively eliminate threats posed by unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles at the range of 500 meters as well as improvised explosive devices and suspicious roadside packages at the range of 200 meters.

The system can be used on ship platforms, power plants, airports, border police stations, military posts and convoy transit routes.

In the successful tests, the system's high power laser source, very low cost of shots, high-capacity magazine, continuous shooting, optical target detection and advanced target tracking system were highlighted.

The defense company ASELSAN designs, develops and manufactures military communication systems, radar and electronic warfare systems, electro-optical systems and defense and weapon systems for the Turkish military, in addition exports abroad.

The company is ranked 58th in the list of the world's top 100 defense giants in 2016, according to the prestigious U.S. weekly, Defense News.