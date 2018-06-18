Trump commissions 'space force' as sixth US military branch

President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the Pentagon to create a new U.S. "space force," which he said would become the sixth branch of the American military.

"I'm hereby directing the DOD (Department of Defense) and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces," Trump said at the start of a meeting of the National Space Council.

"That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the space force, separate but equal."

Trump says the United States will "be the leader by far" in space and looks to revive the nation's flagging space program.

The president framed space as a national security issue, saying he does not want "China and Russia and other countries leading us."

Details about the role and timing of the space force were not immediately clear.

Trump also vowed to soon return the United States to the moon and to reach Mars.

The White House is also establishing a new policy for reducing satellite clutter in space, with Trump expected to sign the new space policy directive Monday at the National Space Council.

The new policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment up in orbit, as satellite traffic increases. It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft breakups.

The council's executive secretary, Scott Pace, told reporters before the meeting that space is becoming increasingly congested and current guidelines are inadequate to address the challenge.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the council, as well as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and other members of the council.