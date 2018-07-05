Turkey wins tender for procurement of 4 corvettes to Pakistan Navy, defense minister says

Turkey has won the tender for procurement of four corvettes to the Pakistani Navy, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Thursday, saying that it is the highest export for Turkish defense industry in history.

Canikli's statement came in a press conference in Montenegro, where the defense minister is paying a visit to carry out meetings.

In May 2017, Turkey and Pakistani defense companies had signed a goodwill agreement for construction of four Turkish Ada class MİLGEM (National Ship) corvettes in Karachi Shipyard.

Currently, four Ada class serve for the Turkish Navy.

The two countries enjoy brotherly relations and have deep cooperation in defense field, including training of military personnel.

Previously in June 2016, Turkish defense firm Defense Technologies and Engineering (STM) won the tender to modernize Pakistan's submarines against its French competitor DCNS, which is the designer and manufacturer of these submarines. STM had also designed the 158-meter Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker (PNFT) built by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and commissioned in 2018.

Recently in May, Ankara and Islamabad have signed a deal for the sale of 30 Turkish attack helicopters, according to reports. The T129 ATAK helicopter was developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Italy-based AgustaWestland, rebranded as Leonardo Helicopters in 2016.

