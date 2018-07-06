Turkish-made laser weapon cuts through steel armor from 500 meters

Tests on the cutting-edge Turkish-made High Energy Laser System, called the IŞIN Project, have been completed successfully, showing the weapon's powerful, long-range effectiveness.

Turkish-made High Energy Laser System IŞIN cuts through steel armor from 500 meters https://t.co/W57MdEEMFK pic.twitter.com/LfkflVpWmE — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 5, 2018

The laser weapon system is a product of Turkey's Informatics and Information Security Research Center (Tübitak Bilgem) and has been introduced by the Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM).

A video of the weapon system shows it penetrating a 22-millimeter steel armor plate from a range of 500 meters.

The weapons is said to have been developed to effectively eliminate threats posed by unmanned aerial and underwater vehicles at the range of 500 meters as well as improvised explosive devices and suspicious roadside packages at the range of 200 meters.