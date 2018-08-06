Numerous defense projects high on Turkey's agenda in upcoming period

The defense industry has a busy agenda ahead with the 100-day action plan prepared by the presidential Cabinet. With the delivery of products and equipment to security forces ongoing, mass production processes will be launched and a series of new projects will be initiated.

Defense industry projects have an important place in the 100-day action plan of the presidential Cabinet announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In this period, various studies on satellite technologies will be carried out; a contract will be signed in the second phase of the Satellite Launch Project; a 30-centimeter resolution domestic observation satellite project will be initiated; and the concept and feasibility studies of the Combined Multi Mini Satellite Development and Integrated Project will be completed.

A contract will be signed to acquire the ability to build a production/test infrastructure and launch base for the development of a microsatellite launch system capable of placing micro-satellites of 100 kilograms or lighter in an orbit of 400-kilometer altitude. Payload production tests will be finalized under the Türksat 6A Satellite Development Project. The tender for the Göktürk Renewal Satellite System Development Project will be completed.

The Unmanned Land Vehicles Development Project will be launched in three different categories of light, medium and heavy. A contract for Turkey's main battle tank Altay Mass Production Project, which consists of 250 tanks, will be signed. The contract schedule for the Altay Tank Power Group Development Project, which includes engine and transmission systems, will start.

The preliminary design activities of the Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SİHA), which is capable of carrying approximately 1.5 tons of useful load, i.e. cameras and ammunition, will be completed within the scope of the Offensive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Development (Akıncı) Project.

The implementation schedule of the Period-1 Stage-1 Contract of the National Combat Aircraft Development Project, which is aimed at meeting the need for combat aircrafts with an original design model in the country after the 2030s, will be initiated.

The tender for the development and mass production of the armed HÜRKUŞ Aircraft (HÜRKUŞ-C) will be finalized and the contractor firm will be determined.

The first phase of the design for the development of long-range regional air and missile defense systems will be completed. Firing tests will be carried out in the Aksaray firing zone within the scope of the Hisar Air Defense Missile System Project. A contract will be signed as part of the Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Offensive Ability for Air Platforms Project.

Strategic road maps for the full independence of the defense industry in critical material technologies, such as additive manufacturing, rare earth elements and refractory group metals, will be determined.

Contract negotiations will be completed to develop a 20-millimeter turret and nose ball (ATAK Helicopter nose ball) system with national and local means.

The Defense Industry Material Localization Program will be implemented and the localization of at least five materials/subsystems will begin.

Modern ammunition used in warplanes will be developed and supplied with domestic means.

The Defense Industry Directorate Academy administrative structure will be established with the consolidation of the academy structure in defense industry companies in order to contribute to raising competent human resources that the defense industry ecosystem needs.

The Defense Industry Ecosystem Coordination Platform consisting of subsidiaries of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, affiliated structures of the Ministry of National Defense and Scientific, and institutes of the Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) will be established.

Within the framework of the Industrial Competency Evaluation and Support Program, 25 local companies, in addition to the existing 65 companies, will be evaluated and support programs will be initiated.

The Istanbul Teknopark Technology Development Zone will be enlarged. The number of entrepreneurial teams will increase to 115 from 85, the number of entrepreneurs to 210 from 147 and the number of personnel to 5,000 from 4,161.