Defense, aerospace exhibition SAHA EXPO 2018 kicks off today

The SAHA EXPO 2018, a defense and aerospace exhibition, kicks off at the Istanbul Expo Center today.

The first-time event will bring defense, aviation, maritime, space industry manufacturers and suppliers together.

It will also showcase the latest technologies, systems and products developed by Turkey's local defense industry.

The fair, which will run until Saturday, will be organized by the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association.

It will bring together hundreds of companies, from giant defense contractors to small and medium-sized producers that take place in the international supply chain.

One of Turkey's largest defense contractors, ASELSAN will present its work on the nationalization of over 170 products that are procured from abroad.

ASELSAN will also exhibit some projects it has been working on for a long time - in parallel with its mission to develop domestic industry and reduce external dependency.

Defense giants, including Turkey's leading unmanned aerial platform developer Baykar and ASELSAN, are the platinum sponsors of the SAHA EXPO. Local defense contractors BMC, Kale Group, Roketsan, Akım Metal and Altınay Aviation are among the other sponsors of the event.

The fair will be attended by the representatives and procurement delegations of international defense, aviation, maritime and aircraft manufacturers. It is also expected to boost exports for Turkish firms with bilateral business negotiations.

The SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association was established by 27 Turkish companies three years ago. It wants to see Turkey as a global power that can produce its own aircraft, ships and weapons systems that can compete with the rest of the world.

It was founded with an aim of developing a synergy between some 65,000 industrialists. SAHA Istanbul has 268 members today.

Last month, Haluk Bayraktar, the general manager of Baykar Makina, Turkey's leading unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) developer, was elected the new chairman of SAHA Istanbul.