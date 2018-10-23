Turkish defense giant to exhibit products at Morocco airshow

One of the leading defense contractors Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is set to attend a major airshow to be held in Morocco on Oct. 24-27.

According to a statement released by the company, the company's T129 ATAK attack and tactical reconnaissance helicopter will perform a flight demonstration at the Marrakech Airshow, which will take place at the military base of the Royal Moroccan Air Force in Marrakech.

While TUSAŞ, which is conducting a comprehensive activity in the region for T129 ATAK helicopter, is aiming to ambitiously enter the Moroccan market, with whom it has been in talks since 2017, the ATAK will demonstrate its fine reputation with its flight show and will display its performance superiority in North Africa.

The T129 ATAK helicopter is a new generation, tandem, two-seat, twin-engine helicopter specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance. Developed by the combat-proven AgustaWestland A129CBT, the new aircraft incorporates a new system philosophy with a new engine - the LHTEC CTS 800-4A - new avionics, sight systems and weapons, modified airframe, an updated drive train and a new tail rotor.

In a decade, the Marrakech Airshow has established itself as the meeting place for both the civil and military aerospace industry in Africa. During the 2018 event, some 300 exhibitors are expected and more than hundred official international civil and military delegations will make the trip to attend the major event.