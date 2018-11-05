Turkish defense giant Roketsan to develop micro satellite launch system

A deal signed by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and national defense contractor Roketsan eyes making Turkey one of the few countries in the world that has the ability to launch, test and manufacture satellites, and establish bases.

According to a statement released by the SSB on Monday, a deal was signed with Roketsan to develop the Micro Satellite Launch System (MUFS), which was among the goals named in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's 100-day action plan.

The signing ceremony was attended by SSB President Ismail Demir and representatives from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and Roketsan.

The project covers developing and testing of the MUFS, which would be able to deliver micro satellites weighing 100 kilograms or less to the lower Earth orbit at an altitude of at least 400 kilometers.

According to the deal, Roketsan will also establish testing and production facilities and the launch base.

Roketsan, owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation (TAFF - TSKGV), was ranked 96th by the "Defense News Top 100," a prestigious list published every year by the U.S.-based military publishing company, Defense News magazine, based on the sales of the previous year. Roketsan had a turnover of $376 million in 2017.

Established in 1988, Roketsan started production in 1992 under the scope of the "Stinger European Joint Production Project." Since then, the company has launched various unique projects and the rate of domestically developed projects and products has reached 87 percent.