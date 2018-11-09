Turkey signs mass production deal with BMC for Altay tanks

Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) on Friday signed a contract with domestic armored vehicle manufacturer BMC for the mass production of Altay battle tanks.

In June, SSM rejected Koç Holding company Otokar's mass production proposal.

Previously, in the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan published by the SSM, the primary date for the first Altay Main Battle Tank entering service was set for 2020.

According to the plan, the first 15 tanks will be put into service in 2020, while 20 tanks will be delivered in 2021. However, there has been no confirmation as to whether these dates are still valid, as a new tender is going to be held.

The strategic plan stressed that the Altay Main Battle Tank has been developed through cooperative efforts of key players in the Turkish defense industry and has a national and original design, boasting the world's most advanced technology subsystems.

Altay is a third-generation version of the main battle tank and Turkey's first indigenous tank development program. The tank was named after Army General Fahrettin Altay, who commanded the Fifth Cavalry Corps during the Turkish War of Independence.