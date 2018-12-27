1-ton warhead accelerated to 1,850 kph at Turkey’s rail testing site

A one-ton bomb was successfully accelerated to exceed the speed of sound by 1.5 times at the Warhead Rail System Dynamic Test Infrastructure (HABRAS) site, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced.

"An approximately one-ton ammunition accelerated to 1.5 times the speed of sound, hitting the target. A significant success was achieved for our defense industry," Varank said a tweet Thursday, calling the test "a historic moment."

Traveling at a speed of 1,850 kilometers per hour, the U.S.-made general-purpose Mark-84 bomb successfully penetrated a 1-meter thick steel-reinforced concrete wall.

The HABRAS, inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in late October, is used to test the efficiency of Turkey's domestically developed weapons systems, acceptance tests of mass-produced ammunitions and weapons systems purchased from abroad.