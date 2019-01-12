Ukraine, Turkey have signed deal for 12 Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, Poroshenko says

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Saturday that he had signed an agreement on the purchase of 12 Turkish Bayraktar Tactical Block 2 (TB2) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for the Ukrainian army.

"As we previously agreed with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we signed an agreement on purchasing Turkish armed drones Bayraktar TB2s for the Ukrainian army," he wrote on Facebook.

"These newest attack drone will aid the army on operational and tactical levels, and besides having high-tech characteristics, can be equipped with additional modern high-accuracy missile systems to destroy armored units or marine targets with fortified positions," Poroshenko added.

The agreement was signed between the Ukrspetsproject company, which is part of Ukrboronprom, and the Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar Makina. According to the head of state, the agreement is part of measures to expand military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey.

The Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, produced by Baykar and operationally used since 2015, have continued to support the fight against terror in other regions while providing effective surveillance, reconnaissance and fire support to the security forces in the Operations Euphrates and Olive Branch. Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have played an active role in detecting, diagnosing and neutralizing thousands of terrorists to date.

Bayraktar TB2, which is developed and produced nationally and originally with electronic, software, aerodynamic, design and sub-main systems, stands out as the world's most advanced UAV system in its class with its flight automation and performance.