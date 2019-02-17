   
DEFENSE
Saudi Arabia, France's Naval Group form naval joint venture

REUTERS
ABU DHABI
Published 17.02.2019 14:54 Modified 17.02.2019 14:55
State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and France's Naval Group signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to form a joint venture to produce and develop naval systems.

The two companies plan to manufacture warships, frigates, and submarines in Saudi Arabia, SAMI's Chief Executive Andreas Schwer said.

SAMI, launched by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund in 2017, will hold 51 percent of the joint venture.

"Through design, construction and maintenance activities the joint venture will contribute significantly to further enhancing the capabilities and readiness of Royal Saudi Naval Forces," Schwer said.

