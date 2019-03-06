One of the lightest mine detectors locally made

The Informatics and Information Security Advanced Technologies Research Center (BİLGEM) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) has developed one of the world's lightest mine detectors through completely domestic means.

OZAN, the foldable metal mine detector developed by TÜBİTAK's BİLGEM, which was ordered by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) in accordance with the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) was tested yesterday by the SSB Chairman İsmail Demir.

Having paid a visit to BİLGEM in the Gebze district of Turkey's northwestern Kocaeli province, Demir examined the work done in the defense industry and received information about the latest status of ongoing projects.

With its compact structure and low carrying weight, as little as 1,480 kilograms, the OZAN system, which is 100 percent domestically made, has been designed by taking into consideration the needs of Turkish security units operating in the field.

The OZAN system, which is one of the world's lightest in its category, makes it convenient for security units to carry on long missions. Moreover, the false alarm rate has been minimized in the system, which offers three different detection warnings - audible, visual and vibrating - to the operator in target acquisition. With the graphical LCD on the system, the metal density of the detected target can be easily observed. The first deliveries of the OZAN foldable metal mine detector will be made following final preparations.

Demir also examined studies on the microprocessor, whole circuit design and production, crypto-solutions and semiconductor technologies at BİLGEM. Later, he visited TÜBİTAK's Marmara Research Center (MAM) where he received information about activities conducted in engine, aerospace, battery technology centers and underwater acoustic and chemical synthesis laboratories. He also examined projects carried out at TÜBİTAK's National Metrology Institute (UME).