TAI to attend South America's largest defense expo

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), one of Turkey's leading defense manufacturers, is set to attend the LAAD defense expo, scheduled for April 2-5 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to a statement by TAI, the company will display the performance and features of the T129 Tactical Attack and Reconnaissance Helicopter ATAK in two different cities of Brazil before the event, which is considered to be the largest defense industry expo in South America. TAI will participate in the fair organization and enter the Americas from Latin America.

TAI General Manager Temel Kotil said that they will hold a roadshow in Latin America for the first time and carry out a real show with the T129 ATAK helicopter, adding that they will proudly exhibit Turkish products at an important exhibition in the region once again.

Kotil underlined that they will observe all the benefits and skills of TAI and once again demonstrate that it is one of the most qualified aerospace companies in the world, saying, "This show in Latin America, where we will showcase some of our major products, including our T129 ATAK helicopter, highlights the fact that we have become an ambitious player in the sector."

Developed by TAI, the ATAK is a new generation, tandem, two-seat, twin-engine helicopter specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance.

Developed from the combat-proven AgustaWestland A129CBT, the aircraft incorporates a new system philosophy with a new engine - the LHTEC CTS 800-4A - new avionics, sight systems and weapons, a modified airframe, an uprated drive train and a new tail rotor. Meanwhile, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data, the export performance of the Turkish defense industry in 2018 increased by 17 percent compared to 2017. The industry broke its previous record of $1.7 billion in November and hit $2.03 billion last year.