Turkish defense firms to look for new buyers at Malaysia fair

The leading companies of the Turkish defense industry will showcase their products and services at the 2019 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2019), the Asia-Pacific Region's most important exhibition in its field.

LIMA 2019, the 15th edition of the event first organized in 1991 under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense of Malaysia, will take place on March 26-30 in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Held every two years, the exhibition stands out as one of the most important defense events in the region. Some 555 companies, 371 official delegations and 40,280 visitors from 59 countries participated in the fair held in 2017.

During LIMA 2019 high-level meetings will be held with representatives of other participating countries, especially Malaysian authorities. Under the leadership of the Defense Industry Presidency, chaired by Defense Industry President İsmail Demir, activities related to promotion, marketing and sales of products and services manufactured by Turkish defense industry companies will be realized.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ / TAI), ASELSAN, Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM), HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, and TAIS will introduce and promote their products and services in aerial platforms, marine systems, weapons systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators and logistics support.

The Asia-Pacific comes to the fore among the regions in which the Turkish defense industry companies have recently concentrated regarding business development-market creation activities.

The defense and aerospace industry has reached $162 million in exports to Malaysia in the last three years. In the coming period, new achievements are aimed at land, air and sea platforms.

FNSS Defense Systems Inc., one of the leading land vehicle manufacturers of the Turkish defense industry, has been producing 8x8 wheeled armored combat vehicle called AV8 for some time as part of its collaboration with DEFTECH to meet the needs of the Malaysian Armed Forces. HAVELSAN has also developed simulators for these vehicles.

Meanwhile, high-speed boats produced by Turkish shipyards serve the Malaysian Navy.

ASELSAN, whose various products are used in the country, founded ASELSAN MALAYSIAN SDN. BHD., in 2017 to operate in Malaysia on remote-controlled weapons systems.

Malaysia has been interested in TAI's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ANKA for some time. While the government change in Malaysia has delayed the process, talks with Malaysian officials for ANKA are in progress at various levels.

It is considered that there will be an export potential in Malaysia for a number of Turkish defense industry products such as the Stand-Off Missile (SOM) and Javelin missiles, the National Infantry Rifle MPT-76 and the Altay main battle tank.