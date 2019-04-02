17 local firms to attend South America's largest defense expo

Turkey is set to attend the 12th Latin America Aero and Defense expo, scheduled for April 2-5 in Brazil, with 17 companies under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Considered to be the largest defense industry expo in South America, the LAAD expo will be held in Rio de Janeiro with the participation of defense and security industry representatives and official delegations of various nations, a statement by the SSB said.

LAAD, which is held every two years and is the biggest defense fair in Latin America, was held with 450 international companies and more than 37,00 participants in 2017.

Turkey will join LAAD 2019 with 17 companies under SSB leadership. Turkish companies will be introducing and promoting their products and services to all participants and to Latin American countries in particular.

During the fair, armored vehicle platforms, various unmanned land and air vehicles, marine systems, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, military textile products and logistic support products produced by Turkish defense industry firms will be showcased.

In the meantime, domestically-made ATAK T129 Tactical Attack and Reconnaissance Helicopter, which will also be on display during the fair, performed its first flight demonstration at the Forte Ricardo Kirk Army Aviation Command in Taubate last week. The flight demonstration was hosted by Brazilian Army Aviation Cmdr. Carlos Waldyr Aguira. The Turkish official delegation plans to hold talks with other participant country delegations.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ/TAI), the ATAK is a new generation, tandem, two-seat, twin-engine helicopter specifically designed for attack and reconnaissance.

Developed from the combat-proven AgustaWestland A129CBT, the aircraft incorporates a new system philosophy with a new engine - the LHTEC CTS 800-4A - new avionics, sight systems and weapons, a modified airframe, an updated drive train and a new tail rotor.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data, the export performance of the Turkish defense industry in 2018 increased by 17 percent compared to 2017. The industry broke its previous record of $1.7 billion in November and hit $2.03 billion last year.