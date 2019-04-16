Indigenization to cut Turkish defense sector's import dependency

Turkey's efforts toward indigenization of strategic products, such as barrels and rocket bodies for the defense and aerospace industry, have begun to bear fruit.

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, now offers indigenous solutions to open and tacit embargo especially in 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm and 12.7 mm calibrated barrel production, eliminating the sector's dependency on imports.

With the coordination and guidance of the Presidency of the Defense Industries (SSB), Repkon managed to put the rifle barrel of the 40 mm calibrated grenade launcher into use.

Repkon has been providing technological solutions in the metal forming sector for more than 40 years. It has attracted the attention of national and international companies with its strategic products for the defense and aerospace industry.

The company manufactures machines that can produce high precision components for the defense and aerospace industries through a cold process - such as flow forming - shear forming and hot spinning.

Repkon stands out in the sector with its critical flow forming technology, which is very rare in the world for the production of rotational symmetrical parts.

In the flow forming process, the inner barrel of the wheel is put under pressure once cast while it is being spun at high speed, which makes the product thinner and lighter.

Repkon, with its innovative and outstanding solutions, will participate in the 14th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19).

The company maintains its works on the production of short-medium and long-range rocket bodies. In this context, the rocket body with a diameter of 610 millimeters will be presented at IDEF.