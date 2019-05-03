Rostec ready for cooperation if Turkey buys Su-57 fighter jet

Russia's state-run defense company Rostec is willing to cooperate with Turkey if Ankara decides to purchase Russia's fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57, the company's CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

"Developing cooperation with Turkey in the field of air defense systems is very important for us," Chemezov said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). "Our countries have the competence to develop technological cooperation in this field. Turkey is an attractive market for the Su-57 fighter jet. If Turkey wants to purchase a Russian Su-57 fighter jet, we are ready to cooperate in this field."

Chemezov recalled that Turkey is the first NATO country to purchase S-400s. "We all see that Turkey is under unprecedented pressure in this direction, but as far as I know, Ankara has a very direct and consistent stance for the implementation of the S-400 contract," he added.

The CEO also evaluated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement regarding the possible cooperation in S-500 air defense systems after the S-400, saying, "S-500, Russia's latest and unique air defense system, is in the development stage. It is very important for us to develop cooperation with Turkey in the field of air defense systems."

Chemezov pointed out that the necessary documents, which allowed the export of Russia's fifth-generation fighter aircraft Su-57, were signed.

"First of all, we aim to meet the Russian Ministry of Defense's Su-57 needs. The Su-57 has exceptional characteristics and therefore we also evaluate the potential for export in the future," he said, stressing that they welcomed the potential of the Su-57s in the region. "Turkey is an attractive market for this aircraft," he continued. "If Turkey wants to purchase a Russian Su-57 fighter jet, we are ready to cooperate in this field." Sergey Chemezov stated that Rostec focused on sustainable and long-term cooperation with Turkey.

"We look at the suitable areas where the technologies of all Rostec companies can be used. In Turkey and Russia, I see great potential for cooperation in high-tech civilian areas," he stressed, pointing to the helicopter industry as one of the potential fields.

"Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) produces various parts. Rostec's Russian Helicopters company is ready to use these parts and to supply the Russian helicopters made with Turkish parts and certified with our Turkish partners to the countries where Turkey is economically and commercially sound," Chemezov further explained.

Chemezov said Turkey and Russia do not use the full potential of their cooperative capacity. "Turkey and Russia have something to offer each other," he noted. "Rostec does not want to limit itself to existing projects. We want to create and develop projects in the fields of information technologies, medicine and aircraft engines. With Rostec's digitally developed projects, the comfort and security of urban life in Turkey can be improved."

Rostec CEO Chemezov said they welcomed Turkey's aim to develop its aerospace industry, underlining that Russia and Turkey have enormous potential in space and that Rostec is ready to share its experience in this field with Turkey.

"As you know, the Turkish satellite Turksat-4A was launched with the participation of Rosoboronexport, Russia's state organization for exporting military, dual-use products and services and technologies. Rostec has a wide range of competence and experience for the development of the space industry, and we are open to strengthening cooperation in this field," he concluded.