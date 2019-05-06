Locally developed amphibious crossing system to be exported to South Korea

The Turkish defense industry will add a new product to its export products. The Samur Rapid Deployable Amphibious Wet Gap Crossing System, which successfully serves the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), counts the days to a major export success.

Samur, which enables TSK elements to cross rivers and streams and resembles a "transformer," is successfully working as the first original design and development project of the Turkish defense industry.

FNSS, the undertaker of the project, one of the few companies operating in this area, has been conducting various activities to export the Samur for a while, competing with the German company that it faced in the development process previously and that was the only manufacturer at that time.

Indicating that the FNSS designed, developed and produced the Samur under an agreement signed in 2007, FNSS Top Manager Nail Kurt said: "Only the Germans produce a similar system. Turkey is the second country to design, manufacture and properly operate such a system. The TSK has been successfully using this product for years."

Indicating that they hope this success will impact exports, Kurt added: "Interestingly, South Korea, a country where we usually transfer technology, needs the Samur. Also, with the Samur, we have been engaged in a serious competition with Germany, another technology giant, and a German product in South Korea. We expect the tender to be finalized this year. We have a preliminary agreement with Hyundai Rotem in South Korea for domestic production, including technology transfer. If we win the tender, I think we can carry out another project that can be a source of pride for Turkey."

Kurt announced that they would carry out a comprehensive test with TSK's Samur vehicles in Turkey for South Korea.

Indicating that they are modifying Samur vehicles due to changes demanded by South Korea, Kurt noted: "We will conduct a very comprehensive test with TSK's Samur vehicles in Turkey for South Korea's armed forces in September-October. It is likely that the tender decision will be made soon after. So, we cannot wait to see it."

150-meter bridge created in 25 minutes

The Samur Mobile Floating Assault Bridge has been designed as a transport team and bridge system to ensure rapid, safe passage through offshore waters in the battlefield in accordance with tactical operational requirements of the TSK. Special materials have been chosen and special techniques are used so Samur is light in the water and resistant on land. Although the Samur is a complex system consisting of thousands of pieces, it can be easily used thanks to its interface. It can be managed with a "joystick" in the water and moved in all directions 360 degrees.

With the combination of 12 Samurs, designed with national resources, a 150-meter-long bridge is created in approximately 25 minutes, and vehicles can cross between the two shores. In the Samur system, one of the fastest attack bridges in its class, vehicles can be separated in 5-6 minutes and can go to the opposite shore.

Samur, which has been produced by Turkish engineers from the beginning in line with the needs and demands of the TSK, has reduced dependence on foreign sources in terms of the supply of weapons and spare parts, as well as contributing to the economy.