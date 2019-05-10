Presidency comms director Altun refutes Bild report claiming Turkey scrapped S-400 deal

Turkey open to cooperating with other NATO members on S-400 issue

Will the S-400 crisis mark the end of a traditional alliance?

Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Friday refuted a report by a German daily claiming Turkey has decided against the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Bild's foreign policy editor Julian Röpcke on Friday tweeted a "scoop," saying, "Diplomatic sources tell @BILD, Erdogan will not buy the S-400 from Russia." The German journalist added a link to Bild's report titled "Erdoğan makes a surprising missile back-out."

Responding to Röpcke, Altun told him that their sources "are mistaken."

"Take it from me: The S-400 procurement is a done deal," the Turkish official stressed.

Bild's report comes amid mounting U.S. pressure on Turkey to withdraw from the S-400 deal with Russia worth $2.5 billion. Following protracted efforts to purchase air defense systems from the U.S. with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400.

Turkish officials refuse to back down from the planned purchase of the Russian systems, which the U.S. insists would create a risk that could harm NATO allies, although the military bloc previously indicated that the acquisition is Turkey's sovereign decision and does not contradict Ankara's membership in NATO.