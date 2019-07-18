Russia offers Turkey Su-35 fighter jets amid F-35 program expulsion

Erdoğan says S-400s to be fully deployed by April 2020, Turkey to jointly produce with Russia

US' move to exclude Turkey from F-35 program contradicts spirit of alliance, MFA says

Russia is ready to sell its super-maneuverable Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, head of the Russian state conglomerate Rostec said Thursday.

"If our Turkish colleagues express a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of the Su-35," Sergei Chemezov said.

The Russian offer comes a day after the United States announced it is removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

The Foreign Ministry called on Washington to correct its decision, which it said would irreparably damage relations between the two countries.

The Su-35 is a fourth-generation supersonic fighter jet, which is a derivative of the Su-27 plane.

The single-seat, twin-engine, super-maneuverable aircraft was actively used in Moscow's military campaign in Syria. Russia has put 78 Su-35s into service since 2014.

In November 2018, Russia completed the delivery of 24 multi-role Su-35s to China in a deal worth around $2.5 billion. Indonesia currently has an order for 11 jets with deliveries expected later in 2019.