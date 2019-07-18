   
DEFENSE
CATEGORIES

Russia offers Turkey Su-35 fighter jets amid F-35 program expulsion

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 18.07.2019 14:51
emFile Photo/em
File Photo
Related Articles

Russia is ready to sell its super-maneuverable Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, head of the Russian state conglomerate Rostec said Thursday.

"If our Turkish colleagues express a desire, we are ready to work out the deliveries of the Su-35," Sergei Chemezov said.

The Russian offer comes a day after the United States announced it is removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program, following through on threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

The Foreign Ministry called on Washington to correct its decision, which it said would irreparably damage relations between the two countries.

The Su-35 is a fourth-generation supersonic fighter jet, which is a derivative of the Su-27 plane.

The single-seat, twin-engine, super-maneuverable aircraft was actively used in Moscow's military campaign in Syria. Russia has put 78 Su-35s into service since 2014.

In November 2018, Russia completed the delivery of 24 multi-role Su-35s to China in a deal worth around $2.5 billion. Indonesia currently has an order for 11 jets with deliveries expected later in 2019.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Defense NATO's maritime exercise, Breeze 2019, is underway in Bulgaria. Commodore...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS