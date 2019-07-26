   
I don't blame Turkey for purchasing Russian missile defense system, Trump says

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo)
"I don't blame Turkey for purchasing a Russian missile defense system," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement late Friday over Ankara's purchase of S-400.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

U.S. officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Trump also previously said that the situation is "very very difficult" and blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for the row.

