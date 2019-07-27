Erdoğan, Malaysian PM visit Turkish UAV manufacturer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammed toured the facilities of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer Baykar in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erdoğan earlier met with Mahathir in Istanbul over breakfast at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Üsküdar district, accompanied by First Ladies of the two countries, Emine Erdoğan and Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

After their breakfast the two leaders visited Baykar's facilities in Istanbul's Hadımköy district.

Erdoğan and Mahathir were accompanied by Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank during their visit to Baykar, which was closed to press.

Before he left Turkey, Mahathir received Malaysian press members at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Mahathir arrived in Turkey on July 24 at the invitation of Erdoğan.

On Thursday, Mahathir paid a visit to Turkish engine maker TUSAŞ.

The Malaysian prime minister got information about the Turkish defense industry and toured the facilities of TUSAŞ, also known as Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Mahathir also watched an airshow of unmanned air vehicles (Anka), helicopters (Atak) and planes (Hürkuş) at TUSAŞ on the last leg of the visit.

In Thursday's joint news conference, Erdoğan said that they discussed cooperation between Turkey and Malaysia as two D-8 members and strategic partners.

The Turkish president also presented Mahathir the Order of the State of the Republic of Turkey, the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals.