Number of locally produced rifles surpasses 40,000 mark

The number of locally produced infantry rifles in the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) inventory have crossed 40,000.Since 2017, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) have manufactured more than 40,000 MPT-76, named after the Turkish acronym of National Infantry Rifle, for the armed force. The latest deliveries included some 4,500 units.

The rifle, which can fire 650 shots per minute, has excelled in all the NATO tests, including those testing resistance to cold and hot air, sand, rain and mud.

Around 4 kilograms in weight, the 7.62 mm rifle has an effective range of 600 meters and 12,000 shot barrel lifespan. The MKEK conducts the serial production process of the rifle with two Turkish firms - Kale Kalıp and Sarsılmaz Silah.