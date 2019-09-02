Hungary first in EU to buy Turkish armored vehicle

An armored vehicle that was domestically manufactured by a Turkish defense industry firm for combat zones has been chosen by Hungary, making it the sixth country in the world and the first country in the European Union to choose the vehicle.

Hungary has been endeavoring for a while to increase the technological capabilities of its army and replacing the vehicles and equipment of the Soviet Union with Western systems.

Ejder Yalçın is an armored combat vehicle produced by Nurol Makina, an armored vehicle manufacturer of the Turkish defense industry.

First reports about Hungary's plans to acquire Turkish armored vehicles emerged in May on the sidelines of National Defense Day, during which Nurol Makina displayed its Ejder Yalçın and Yörük 4x4 light armored vehicle.

Ejder Yalçın was invited to the event for the promotion of internal security units and showed up in the convoy of vehicles touring the streets of Budapest.

Ejder Yalçın has been developed to meet the operational needs of military units and security forces in all regions and terrain conditions including residential and rural areas. With its high levels of protection and operational capability, the vehicle serves as a proven platform in the field of operation.

Included in the inventory of Turkish security forces as well, Ejder Yalçın has improved configurations for different tasks.

The armored vehicle, which is a class leader with its protection level, mobility and useful load carrying capacity, has more than 10 configurations, including: Explosive Destruction Vehicle, Air Defense Vehicle, Command-Control Vehicle, Combat Vehicle, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Reconnaissance Vehicle, Personnel Carrier, Mine / Handmade Explosive Detection-Destruction Vehicle, Armored Ambulance and Border Surveillance and Security Vehicle.